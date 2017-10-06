A man has been arrested in Belgium after he was accused of threatening passengers on a train with an 11-inch blade while shouting 'Allahu Akbar'.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing the man ranting on the train and he is alleged to have shouted: 'Allahu Akbar' and 'We're going to kill all of you'.

Police were waiting for the suspect on the platform as the train arrived at Brussels-South.

They reportedly found him in possession of a knife but noone was hurt during the incident on Monday (2 October).

The suspect is being held in custody on suspicion of being linked to a terrorist organisation.

His detention was extended by one month as the case is being investigated, Mail Online reports

There have been a spate of terror attacks in Belgium in recent months. In August, a knifeman was shot dead in Brussels after attacking a group of soldiers.

And in March 2016 35 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in the Belgian capital when suicide bombers attacked the airport and Maalbeek metro station.