The man was pulled up on stage by Donald Trump during his weekend rally in Florida has revealed he salutes a cardboard cutout of the president every day.

Gene Huber, who Trump called onto the stage at his Melbourne rally, made his comments in an interview with CNN.

He told the channel's journalist Pamela Brown he had been at the venue since 4am to see Trump speak and had a cardboard cutout of the president in his home.

"I salute that every single day and I pray and I tell him, 'Mr. President, I pray for your safety today'," Huber said. "And I'm not lying, I do that every single day to the president, but he's cardboard."

Huber said he had no interest in politics until Trump's campaign. He explaining: "I've never been into politics in my life, up until President Trump came down the elevator and he taught me everything.

"Mr President, I've been with you for two years, every single second, every day. I'm with you," he added, also asking the interviewer if the press could be nicer to Trump.

The Florida rally was held by Trump after a difficult week, during which several information leaks from the White House left the administration red-faced. The rally was believed to be an attempt to recapture the campaign spirit and underline the president's grassroots support.