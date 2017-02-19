A Washington DC resident, Sahar Kian, has rejected accusations of intolerance after she posted an advert for a houseshare, stipulating Donald Trump supporters were not welcome. Demonstrating the gulf in public opinion in the US following Trump's election, Kian said she did not wish to live in a "political battlefield".

Kian, 23, who has both American and Iranian citizenship and was raised in the Muslim faith, told the New York Times the move was inspired by Trump's so-called Muslim ban, barring travel to the US from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran.

On the basis of this, Kian added what she calls her "No Trump clause" to the advert, which read: "Alcohol, pets and meat products are not allowed in the house. Neither are Trump supporters."

Faced with an accusation of intolerance by CNN reporter, Michael Smerconish, Kian argued: "Look at me, I'm brown. I'm a woman. I am somebody who is heavily reliant on Obama's pre-existing condition clause," referring to former President Obama's Affordable Care Act, which protects those with pre-existing medical conditions from disproportionately high insurance premiums.

Kian, who's other two housemates are immigrants, said in her views a Trump supporters was "by all means a bigot", and added that the advert "doesn't say no conservatives in my ad, it doesn't say no Republicans, it doesn't say no Christians, it says no Trump supporters".

She added: "There's a distinction between Republican, conservative and a Trump supporter."

According to reports in the US, Kian's ad is one of many to emerge stipulating a "No Trump Clause." A CNN report highlighted a number of these, including "Lesbian landlady who hates Trump, loves pets! Bamboo floors!"

Another advert read: "About you – You have a steady job. You're not a drug addict or party animal. Trump supporters not welcome."

Though perhaps not in the spirit of healing the huge social rifts exposed by the Presidential election, screening flatmates on the basis of their political persuasion is not illegal under US law. Though the Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, national origin and disability, Political affiliations are not protected by the legislation.