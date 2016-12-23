A married couple was asked to leave a plane with their child after expressing their displeasure at sharing a flight with Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the President-elect Donald Trump.

Dan Goldstein, a lawyer from Brooklyn, was travelling with his husband, Matthew Lasner and their young son on a JetBlue flight, when he allegedly confronted the mother-of-three saying: "Your father is ruining the country."

According to reports he then exclaimed: "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private."

The couple refrained from approaching Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, who was standing in the aisle next to her as the alleged dispute took place said TMZ.

Ivanka remained calm and refused to engage with the passenger, instead preoccupying her children who were travelling with her, as the cabin crew escorted Goldstein from the plane which was still grounded.

Goldstein is said to have protested at being removed from the flight saying: "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!"

According to Mail Online, members of Secret Service were accompanying the family on the flight, but did not intervene after Ivanka claimed she "didn't want it to be a thing."

Lasner later turned to social media to defend his husband, posting a photo of Ivanka in her seat. Denying suggestions that Goldstein was shouting he said: "My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane."

However, in another message posted an hour earlier Lasner wrote on Twitter: "Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil"

The tweets were later deleted and Lasner has since deleted his entire Twitter account.

Passenger Marc Scheff, who was seated with his son in front of Ivanka and witnessed the incident confirmed that Goldstein did not accost her. "He did not yell. He was also not what I would describe as calm. Agitated maybe. His husband behind him was very calm.

"'When the JetBlue staff went back to speak to the man I overheard Ivanka say to them "I don't want to make this a thing." My assessment is that she was happy to let the man take his seat. Security made a different call."

Scheff added that Ivanka "handled the situation calmly and with class."

Responding to the incident JetBlue, released a statement on Thursday morning, saying: "The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing a conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight."

Lasner and Goldstein were placed on the next available flight.