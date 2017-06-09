Huge police presence at Russell Square in London. Someone has been stabbed, @metpoliceuk have told me. pic.twitter.com/QY9sSVewFi

A man in his 20s has been stabbed after being attacked by a gang of youths in Russell Square.

Up to 20 men on mopeds are alleged to have stabbed the victim in the incident which occurred before 8pm this evening. (9 June)

Amid fears of a possible terror-attack, five police cars, an ambulance and a paramedic helicopter rushed to the scene. Officers managed to arrest one suspect. The victim received medical attention at the scene and was transported to hospital.

The incident sparked fears of a terror attack in the capital, however police confirmed it was not terror-related.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 7.45pm to reports of a number of people on mopeds involved in a disturbance in Brunswick Centre.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended and found a man, believed aged in his 20s, suffering a stab wound. He was taken to a central London hospital for treatment - condition awaits.

"One male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH. Enquires continue to trace any other people involved. Officers from the Central North Command Unit investigate. It is not terror related."

Police put up a cordon around shops and restaurants in the area as investigations into the knife attack continue Mail Online reports.