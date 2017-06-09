A bomb disposal team were called to investigate reports of a suspicious package found at a McDonalds close to where Robbie Williams is due to perform tonight.

The pop star is on stage at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Following the recent terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester police took immediate action to respond to the report.

After an examination by The Royal Logistics Corps bomb disposal team it was confirmed that the package posed no risk to the public.

A police spokesperson told Mail Online: "Police in Edinburgh were called to McDonalds in Glasgow Road around 10.20am on Friday 9 June following a report of a suspicious item being found in a bathroom cubicle.

"'The item has been assessed to pose no risk to the public and patrons were allowed to enter the premises around 12.30pm."

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."

Robbie Williams was among the star performers at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held in honour of the victims of a terror attack.

22 people were killed and a further 64 injured after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the crowded foyer of the Manchester Arena on May 22, at the close of Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman concert.

Grande said she was "broken" by the tragedy but vowed to return to the "incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families".

The charity concert has reportedly raised more than £2m for those affected by last month's tragedy.