A man whose allegations that he was the victim of a VIP paedophile ring in the 1970s and 1980s that triggered a police probe has been charged with the possession of child abuse images.

He was known only as 'Nick' for legal reasons and he claimed that the child abuse ring included politicians and members of the armed forces who murdered three children.

All those accused vehemently denied the claims which sparked the Met police's Operation Midland.

That £2.5m probe was closed down without any charges being laid and police paid compensation to those who were accused, which included Lord Brittan and ex-Tory MP Harvey Proctor, and Field Marshall Lord Bramall.

The BBC reported that Nick was charged with possession of the abuse images last year but it can only be reported now. The indecent images include those of the highest level of seriousness with some of the offences taking place while he was talking to police during Operation Midland.

He is also being investigated for perverting the course of justice and fraud, the BBC reported.

Individual claims for damages were made by former Proctor, retired military chief Lord Bramall and ex-presenter Paul Gambaccini in relation to their treatment into the inquiry. Former Home Secretary Lord Brittan died without seeing his name cleared.

In a damning report, retired judge Sir Richard Henriques identified 43 serious failings in the way the Met handled the investigation, in particular asking why "Nick" was believed for so long.