Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims Manchester City impressive start to the 2017/18 season is turning out to be a "big problem" for the Premier League rivals. The Italian coach believes it will be difficult for other clubs to catch Pep Guardiola's side in the title race.

City are unbeaten in the all competitions this season and their fine start to this campaign has seen them sit on top of the league and the Champions League table. Guardiola's men have dropped only two points from their first 10 matches in the league. In the Carabao Cup, they have made it to the quarter-final of the tournament.

The former Juventus and Italy manager helped the west London club win the title in his debut season in the Premier League. Chelsea boss has issued a warning to title rivals that their chance of winning the league could be over if any of the clubs fail to stop Guardiola's City.

"I think that, now, there is a big problem for all the teams that want to fight for the title, and this big problem is Manchester City," Conte explained, as quoted by the Independent.

"Because, if Manchester City continue in this way, I think this is the big problem for all the teams who are thinking about fighting for the title. If they continue in this way, it will be very difficult to fight for the title. But, for sure, we have to try to do our best in every game."

"I don't know, honestly, I don't know," Conte said when asked if City could keep it up. "Until now, though, they are having a fantastic path. A fantastic path. If they continue in this way, it will be very difficult for all the teams to try and fight for the title until the end."