N'Golo Kante is "progressing well" from his hamstring injury but Antonio Conte is yet to decide whether to start the Chelsea midfielder when the Premier League champions host Manchester United on Sunday (5 November).

Meanwhile, Victor Moses remains on the sidelines ahead of the visit of Jose Mourinho's side while Conte confirmed that captain Gary Cahill will make his starting line-up to try and stop Romelu Lukaku and co.

Kante is yet to play a game for Chelsea since the defeat to Manchester City on 30 September after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty during the first half of France's 1-0 victory over Bulgaria on 7 October.

The reigning PFA Player of the Year has since missed six games for the Blues, including a Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace and the heavy loss at Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday night (31 October).

Conte says that the Frenchman is progressing well but he will only return to his line-up against United if he is fully fit and there is no risk of a potential new setback.

"N'Golo is progressing well, we also have tomorrow and then I'll take the best decision for him and the team. But for sure he's progressing well and I'm very happy about this. We are talking about an important player," the Chelsea boss said in the press conference ahead of the visit of United.

"If I wanted to risk him I could have done it against Bournemouth or Roma. Instead I waited, I had a lot of patience to find the best way and it means if I decide to put him in the team and start the game he will be ready."

Meanwhile, Conte confirmed that the visit of United will definitely come too early for Moses with the wing-back having been out of action since suffering another hamstring blow during the defeat at Palace on 14 October.

"No, zero chance," the Chelsea boss replied when asked whether Moses could return against Mourinho's side. "It was a bad muscular problem. We must wait and have patience, he needs more time to recover."

Meanwhile, Conte confirmed that Cahill will recover his usual position on the left of his three-man defence after the captain struggled while playing on the other side against Roma.

Antonio Rüdiger, David Luiz and the 31-year-old captain made up the back-line against the Italian side as Cesar Azpilicueta took the place of Moses at right-wing back.

Conte suggested that he made a mistake by moving Cahill to the left side to face Roma with the England international replaced in the 56th minute of the game.

Asked whether he will play Cahill on the right-side again to face United, the Chelsea boss said: "No, no. He's very good to play on the left. We won a league with Cahill in this position. I don't understand why we have to try again to put him on the right."

"Maybe [it was a mistake to move him]. I think Cahill can play on the right or the left, but the best position for me is on the left. But sometimes can happen a misunderstanding, you understand. It's important then to clarify the situation. But for sure he will play on Sunday."