Pep Guardiola's shakeup of the Manchester City squad is in full effect as four first team players are set to depart the club in the summer.

Following the confirmation that longtime club veteran Pablo Zabaleta was leaving in the summer, it has now been confirmed that Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas will also see their contracts not renewed.

Goalkeeper Caballero joined City from La Liga side Malaga in 2014, going on to make 48 appearances as he helped contribute to the club's 2016 League Cup winning campaign with his penalty heroics against Liverpool.

"From the first day I arrived, everyone at the Club has made me feel welcome and I will always be grateful to them," Cabellero was quoted as saying on Manchester City's website. "To win the League Cup in such dramatic circumstances was special and it's a day I will never forget."

Sagna also joined in 2014 from Arsenal, making 85 appearances and winning the 2016 League Cup: "It has been a privilege to play for this football club. I have enjoyed every moment of my City career and will look back on my time at City fondly. I would like to thank the staff, players and fans for making my three years so memorable," the French rightback said.

Clichy, who was also signed from the Gunners, joined the club in 2011 and was part of the historic league title winning campaign in 2012.

The leftback also won a second league title in 2014 as well as two League Cups, having made more than 200 appearances and calling his six years in Manchester as "special".

Lastly, Navas is also set to leave after joining the club in 2013 from La Liga side Sevilla. With 77 league starts in his four years at the Etihad Stadium, Navas was part of the side that won the league in 2014 as well as having two League Cups to his name.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain praised the 31-year-old for his service: "Working with Jesus has been a pleasure. His hard work, dedication, professionalism and desire to win have been apparent every single day. He showed his versatility numerous times this season, operating at full-back and doing so with distinction," he said.

"I wish him all the very best with his next move."