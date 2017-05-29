Manchester City are in advanced talks with Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and are set to make him their second signing of the summer following Bernardo Silva's arrival earlier in the months from AS Monaco.

Pep Guardiola has made signing a goalkeeper a priority this summer after seeing both his stoppers – Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero – struggle during the course of the campaign. The former was signed from Barcelona last summer, but failed to settle down before he lost his place to the latter, who has now been released by the club, midway through the season.

According to Sky Sports, Guardiola has identified Ederson, who has had an impressive campaign with Benfica, as the perfect candidate to bring stability between the sticks and is eager to complete the move that is likely to be a world record for a 'keeper at £45m ($57.6m).

The Brazilian stopper was released by Benfica as an 18-year-old following a two-year spell in the club before they re-signed him in 2015. The 23-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese champions this season and kept 24 clean sheets helping them win the domestic treble.

Ederson hinted that a move was on the cards after admitting that the Taca de Portugal final win over Vitoria could probably be his last game for the Eagles: "I still do not know, but this was probably my last match with Benfica," he said.

Ederson's arrival is likely to spell the end of the road for Joe Hart, who was loaned out to Italian club Torino following Pep Guardiola's arrival in the summer. The England international, who was the club's number one for the last six seasons prior to the recently concluded one, failed to convince the former Barcelona boss, and is unlikely to be given a spot in the first-team next season.

Manchester United were also credited with interest with Jose Mourinho looking for potential replacements for David de Gea, who has again been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. Both the Manchester clubs were said to be preparing bids for the Brazilian stopper, but the Portuguese manager looks to have been beaten by his counterpart from City.