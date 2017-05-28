Manchester United have opened talks with Inter Milan for the transfer of Croatia international winger Ivan Perisic for a fee in the range of £36m ($46m). The 28-year-old has been in brilliant form in the recently concluded season picking up 10 goals and contributing six assists for Inter.

Sky Sports reports that Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the forward and has already initiated talks with the player over a potential transfer with both Perisic and Inter interested in sanctioning a deal. Mourinho has already given his list of requirements to Ed Woodward and is looking forward to next season with the Red Devils back in the Champions League.

United are in for a major splash in the summer, with the Portuguese manager pursuing the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku and others as he looks to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, given that the Swede is set to miss the better part of next season with a knee injury. The Red Devils have also been heavily linked with a move for Monaco full-back Bernard Mendy, with Manchester City also interested.

"He (Woodward) knows since March, who I want, what I want, how much I want. He knows everything since March and now it's for him to work, because he will have holidays in August and I will be working," Mourinho said when asked about their plans for next summer.

It has been a mix season for United, where they won the Europa League title, despite finishing sixth in the league and have qualified for the Champions League after missing out last season.

The Red Devils have offered Antonio Valencia and Michael Carrick new contracts with the 35-year-old set to play in a testimonial game on Sunday, 4 June to commemorate his 11 years at the club. Valencia has extended his contract by two more years while Carrick will see out at least one more year at Old Trafford.