A poignant moment occurred in the city centre of Manchester after a crowd of people who were paying their respects to the 22 people killed in the terror attack broke into song after a minute's silence.

At a vigil in St Anne Square attended by hundreds on Thursday morning, one woman holding a bouquet of flowers began singing the opening line to Don't Look Back in Anger by Oasis.

Before long, others in the crowd begin to join in to sing along to one of one of the most well-known songs from arguably the biggest band to come out of Manchester.

A man can even be heard urging the crowd "come on louder, you can do better than that!".

The impromptu singalong earned another round of applause from the crowd.

Speaking to the Guardian, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, who started singing the popular song, said: "I love Manchester, and Oasis is part of my childhood. Don't Look Back in Anger – that's what this is about.

We can't be looking backwards to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future. We all joined together and we're all going to get on with it because that's what Manchester does."

She added: "It really touched my heart and gave me shivers to hear everyone joining in with me."