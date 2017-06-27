A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the Manchester police on suspicion of rape of a four-year-old girl in Salford on Monday (26 June). The person has been taken into custody for questioning.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement they were called to an address in Salford shortly after 4.30am on Monday after reports of a disturbance were made.

"Officers attended and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape at a nearby address in connection with the rape of a 4-year-old girl, earlier that morning," the statement said.

"The girl and her family are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 321 of 26/06/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111," the GMP added.

The incident comes just days after an eight-year-old girl was raped by a teenage boy in Moston.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with the rape of the girl in Nuthurst Park at around 7pm on Saturday evening (24 June).

Inspector Dave Whelan of GMP's city of Manchester team said: "We treat all reports like this with the utmost seriousness and as such officers swiftly attended the scene and arrested a teenage boy within 16 minutes of the initial call coming in. We would like to thank the local community who assisted in our initial inquiries."

The teenager was remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Youth Court on Monday morning.

Members of the public were not allowed in court. Only reporters and lawyers were present along with the defendant's mother and father. The case has now been sent to Crown Court for a further hearing in two weeks.