Manchester police have found a car they believe is 'significant' to suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

Officers investigating the terrorists final movements before he detonated a bomb at Manchester arena killing 22 people, have set up a 100m cordon around a white Nissan Micra in Devell Court.

The vehicle was found close to Banff Road where police had earlier searched a house close to where Abedi was captured on CCTV wheeling a blue suitcase.

Several streets in the area including Banff Road, Oxney Road and Rusholme Place have been evacuated as the bomb squad arrived at the scene on Friday afternoon.

Police are attempting to establish the car's movements in the months preceding the attack.

A Greater Manchester Police statement told Sky News: "There is a 100m cordon in place around the Banff Road area, as a precaution, and we are asking people to avoid the area.

"An evacuation is being carried out and we would like to thank those in the local community for their co-operation and understanding."

Police believe Abedi acted "mainly alone" in the days before the attack after a concert at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said on Thursday: "Our inquiries show Abedi himself made most of the purchases of the core components and what is becoming apparent is that many of his movements and actions have been carried out alone during the four days from him landing in the country and committing this awful attack."

Police continue with the #Manchester terror attack investigation in #Rusholme - they've found a significant car pic.twitter.com/rng5FwfH7l — Key 103 News (@KEY103NEWS) June 2, 2017

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated the bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande's show on Monday (22 May). The explosion killed Abedi and 22 others, including an eight-year-old girl and several parents waiting for their children. Sixty-four more people were injured by the blast.

Following the attack, Grande said she was "broken". In an emotional statement she praised the people of Manchester for their courage and urged them to find unity and healing in music.

"This show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves.

"When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd. Thousands of people, incredibly different, all there for the same reason, music.

"Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us."

The US pop star has arrived in the UK ahead of her benefit concert where she will be joined by performers including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus.

The star-studded gig will be staged at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground amid heightened security with concert goers urged not to carry any bags with them or face long security checks. All proceeds will go to the 'We Love Manchester Emergency Fund'.