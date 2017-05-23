World leaders have been reacting to the horrific events in Manchester which saw an explosion kill at least 22 people and injure at least 59.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences to the people of Manchester.

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

Meanwhile, the minority Leader of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi also sent a message of solidarity.

Americans stand with the people of #Manchester, England, following tonight's apparent terror attack. https://t.co/LTl7W0yjId — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 23, 2017

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that in his city there would be an increase in security and patrols.

I am heartbroken by the horrific explosion in Manchester. As a precaution, state law enforcement will step up security and patrols. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 23, 2017

Mayor of New York, Bill De Blasio, tweeted his sympathy.

Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in Manchester. The NYPD is closely monitoring the situation. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 22, 2017

European leaders also expressed their condolences for the victims and their families.

Steffen Seibert, the official spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, wrote on Twitter: "Our thoughts + prayers are with the people in Manchester affected by the blast. We mourn for the dead + hope the injured can recover fully."

Our thoughts + prayers are with the people in #Manchester affected by the blast.We mourn for the dead + hope the injured can recover fully. — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) May 23, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "I address my thoughts to the British people, the victims and their loved ones. We are leading the fight against terrorism together."

His opponent in the recent election, Marine Le Pen, said she stood in solidarity with British people who were "shot to the heart" by the blast. "Young people were the target," she added.

Meanwhile the message from Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was that his government and nation stood side by side with the the British after the attack which he condemned.

"On behalf of the government of Japan and the Japanese people, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and extend our sympathies to those who have been injured."

China's state broadcaster CCTV reported that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed his "sincere condolences" to the Queen, with the channel reporting him as saying: "The Chinese people are firmly standing together with the British people at this difficult time".

India's leader, Narendra Modi, condemned the attack and said his country's thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured.

Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2017

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull described the blast as an "attack on innocents."

He told parliament: "This incident, this attack, is especially vile, especially criminal, especially horrific because it appears to have been deliberately directed at teenagers.

"This is an attack on innocents. Surely there is no crime more reprehensible than the murder of children. This is a direct and brutal attack on young people everywhere, on freedom everywhere," he said.