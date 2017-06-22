Manchester United are ready to sanction Adnan Januzaj's move after accepting La Liga side Real Sociedad's offer of €11m (£9.6m) for the midfielder.

The Belgian midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Old Trafford club after being touted as one for the future when he broke into the first-team during the reign of David Moyes. He was rated as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from the United academy in recent years, but failed to fulfill his early potential.

Januzaj made 27 Premier League appearances under Moyes during the 2013/14 campaign, but failed to impress his successors, first Louis van Gaal and then Jose Mourinho. He has spent most of the last two seasons on loan – the first half of the 2015/16 season was spent at Borussia Dortmund, while the whole of last season he was at Sunderland under Moyes.

The 22-year-old failed to impress during his stint away from the club and that has prompted United to sanction a permanent move away from the club this summer. According to France Football, Sociedad, who confirmed their interest earlier in the month, have made a concrete offer of around €11m, which has been accepted by the Red Devils.

"It's true that we are interested [in Januzaj] but we are not in talks with Manchester or with him," the La Liga side's president Jokin Aperribay said during a press conference as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "We are waiting for the decision of Manchester United and then we will act. There are more teams interested in him and his signing won't be easy."

The Belgium international will become United's second summer exit after they confirmed earlier in the month that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be released when his contract expires on 30 June. Jose Mourinho is expected to clear out a few more fringe players as he makes room in his squad for further additions during the ongoing summer transfer window.