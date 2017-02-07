Anthony Martial has dismissed recent speculation that he is being forced out of Manchester United after being axed from the match day squad by Jose Mourinho.

The 21-year-old is having a difficult second season in the Premier League and has struggled to capture his form from last season - 20 goals and 16 assists - under the Portuguese manager this campaign. Martial started the season as first choice on the left wing, but has since fallen down the pecking order with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford being chosen over the Frenchman.

Mourinho has made it clear that he needs to step up his performances if he wants to be a regular in the starting XI. He has made just nine starts in the Premier League thus far this campaign and in recent weeks has been omitted from the match day squads for more than one game, which raised concerns about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The France international, who joined from AS Monaco last summer in a deal that could rise to £58m ($72.1m), is becoming a bit part figure and according to the Mirror, the United hierarchy will not stand in his way if Paris Saint-Germain make their interest concrete in the summer.

Martial was again left on the bench during the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday (5 February) with Rashford and Ashley Young getting game ahead of him. The French striker, who has been silent for most part during the ongoing saga about his future, put an end to the speculation on Monday by describing such reports as 'wrong' and showing his support for the club.

"Don't listen (to) the papers, it's wrong thanks. Come on United," Martial posted on his official Twitter account.