Manchester United are on the verge of completing the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Aliou Badara Traore, according to reports in France.

A powerful midfielder, Traore left PSG's youth ranks last year but L'Equipe now report United have seen off interest from a string of top European sides to agree a deal with the 16-year-old, who is expected to sign a three-year contract with the club.

After leaving PSG in August 2016, Traore linked up with amateur side Sarcelles last term. According to Le Parisien, United invited the teenager to Carrington for an initial trial in February, with the French publication also noting that both Juventus and Manchester City had the player in their sights.

United have set about revamping their academy over the last 12 months to close the gap on neighbours City, who have made considerable strides at that level in recent years.

With former midfielder Nicky Butt overseeing things, United have snared two influential City figures to help lead the charge in David Harrison and Lyndon Tomlinson, brought in to oversee academy recruitment.

Marcel Bout, the lone survivor of the Louis van Gaal administration, was retained by the club as part of the revamp, holding the role as head of global scouting. United have also enlisted the services of 50 new scouts as part of a recruitment drive which followed Jose Mourinho's appointment last summer.

Former PSV Eindhoven talent scout Roy Beukenkamp, Gerardo Guzman, a former chief scout at Atletico Madrid, Brazil's Sandro Orlandelli, once of Arsenal, and Tommy Moller Nielsen, who oversees scouting in Scandinavia, have been among those appointments.

United will continue to recruit at all levels this summer, with all eyes on who Mourinho adds to his first-team squad. The club have already confirmed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, with a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata reportedly nearing completion.

The club are also in the market for a midfielder, with Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier said to be the manager's preferred choice for that role.