Manchester United have agreed on a deal with Benfica to make Anderson Talisca their second signing of the summer from the Portuguese club after Victor Lindelof's deal was confirmed earlier in the month.

The Brazilian midfielder is currently on a two-year loan deal with Besiktas, but has a €24m (£20.5m) release clause which can be triggered anytime during his temporary spell with the Turkish outfit.

Talisca was impressive this season scoring 17 goals from midfield as Besiktas went on to win the league title. The midfielder confirmed Manchester United's interest earlier in the month and admitted that he wants a move to Old Trafford.

"I can't talk about Manchester United. It's not just up to me," the 23-year-old told Globosport, as quoted by the Mirror. "It's up to Benfica, my representatives, who are dealing with the situation. Soon, they'll have news."

"I've had a good season, and Mourinho has a love [for me] that exists, I will not lie. It's a dream, something that all players want. As I said, his love is old and I like his work. He's a great coach and I hope everything works out," the 17-goal midfielder added.

Citing sources in Turkey, the Manchester Evening News report that the Red Devils have agreed on a deal with the Portuguese club to make Talisca their second acquisition of the summer. Jose Mourinho is desperate to improve his side's goal scoring threat after seeing his team struggle to consistently find the back of the net last season – United placed eighth on the goal scoring charts, even behind Bournemouth with just 54 goals in 38 Premier League games.

United are not the only club interested in signing the Brazilian, as league rivals Liverpool were also credited with interest earlier in the summer. Jurgen Klopp's side was said to be close to signing Talisca last summer but failed with a move. They have continued to monitor his progress in Turkey, but look set to lose out to their arch rivals for the midfielder's signature.

Mourinho looks to have pinpointed Benfica to address his side's problems ahead of next season after it was reported that United have also made a £30.6m bid to sign the Portuguese club's right-back Nelson Semedo.