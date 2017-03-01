Manchester United have completed the signing of Levent Gundogan after a successful six-week trial with the club, his former club Connah's Quay Nomads FC have confirmed.

"We are pleased to announce that Levent Gundogan of The Nomads U14 Academy team has been signed by Manchester United," a statement on their official site read.

The U14 star was spotted by United scouts when he appeared with the North Wales development squad in a game against a Red Devils side at their Carrington training base. He scored all four goals for his side in a 4-4 draw earning him a six-week trial, which was successful, and gave him a full time contract with the Old Trafford club.

"A very gifted player, who is comfortable up front or in attacking midfield. His attitude and commitment to training and the club have been first class and we wish him all the best during his time at Manchester United," a club spokesman said about the gifted forward.

"Levent is a great example of the pathway for players within the FAW Academy system, and the opportunities that are available to move to a higher level."

Gundogan joined the Nomads Academy as a midfielder two years ago and has been ever present in their teams. He was converted from a midfielder to a striker by the coaches at the academy and they have been reaping the rewards since – the Welshman has scored nine goals in five appearances thus far this campaign.

United, meanwhile, are watching yet another young prospect in Martin Murcko after the Slovakian midfielder impressed the Red Devils' scouts with his exploits at the Uefa U17 Championships, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The midfielder scored four goals in his opening three appearances for his country's U17 side including a hat-trick in the 4-3 win over Northern Ireland. Murcko was at United's Carrington training base recently and posted a picture holding the EFL Cup.