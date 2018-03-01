Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford can boost his confidence to improve his scoring record by watching highlights of his goals, according to the former Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke.

The 20-year-old scored twice in December, a win over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League and once in the league defeat to Manchester City. Since then he has scored only one goal, which came in United's 4-0 win over Yeovil Town in January's FA Cup clash.

Rashford has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season and has seen his first team appearances being restricted due to form and fitness concerns in recent times. He was the unused substitute in his side's league defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and a victory over Chelsea.

Yorke was impressive during his four-year spell at Old Trafford between 1998 and 2002. The Trinidad and Tobago legend admitted that watching his own goals would help him "get a feelgood factor" about himself and has advised Rashford to do the same, especially when he struggling with form.

"This is still an early stage in your career and, if I was you, from past experiences, I would just have a collection of my goals and I'd keep reminding yourself of the things you can do, especially if you have a little period where you aren't scoring," Yorke told United's official website.

"Have a selection of goals and get a feelgood factor about yourself. Even if you go through a drought, which everyone goes through, just go back and watch those goals. It gives you that buzz and a massive buzz. It puts that smile back on your face.

"It makes you think 'damn I can do this stuff!' That is what I used to do and, trust me, it works. That would be my advice. Just go back, remind yourself and look at the goals that you've scored, from the tap-ins to the wonder strikes. I would put a collection of them together, just for your private use."

Rashford has had a breakthrough start to his first team football career, both for United and England. Yorke has been impressed with the forward's rise at an early stage in the attacker's career.

"Strikers often say instinctive goals are better. You just let it happen, let it rip and when it goes in it's magnificent. The instinct of being a centre-forward is important and that's the position I'm sure you'll end up in," the 46-year-old said to Rashford.

"It all comes from the instinct of being in the position at the right time and anticipating the move. You seem to have the lot: I can see all of the types of goals you are scoring, which makes it even more impressive at this early stage of your career.

"There was one magnificent goal from outside the box for England, when I thought 'wow, we've got somebody here who can score goals and not just one type of goal'. It's good to have that range. We all recognise the no.9 who just gets tap-ins, but you've got all of it and now you've added free-kicks to your repertoire as well, it's even more impressive."