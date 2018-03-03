Manchester United will fail to sign two players on Jose Mourinho's transfer wishlist, according to former footballer of the year Steve Nicol.

The Daily Mail understand Mourinho's desire to sign two midfielders during the summer transfer window had led to him forming a six-man shortlist.

Michael Carrick will retire at the end of the season while Marouane Fellaini's future is uncertain as he approaches the end of his Old Trafford contract.

Nice's Jean Michael Seri, Sergej Milinkovic Savic of Lazio, Napoli man Jorginho and Tottenham Hotspur enforcer Victor Wanyama are reportedly among those players identified by Mourinho.

Chelsea winger Willian, who scored his 12th goal of the season in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at United last weekend, and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos are also on the list.

But Nicol - a four-time title winner with Liverpool - does not anticipate that either player will move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Last summer United signed Nemanja Matic from the Premier League champions for £40m [BBC Sport] and Nicol feels that move alone will be enough to see the Brazil international move elsewhere.

"He could possibly be on his way, I am not sure it will be to Manchester United," Nicol told ESPN of Willian, who has only started 14 of Chelsea 28 top flight games this season.

"I just do not see Chelsea wanting to give United another great player which is what happened with [Nemanja] Matic which has burnt their fingers.

"If Willian does leave it will not be to Manchester United. However, I think he will leave, but not to United."

Twenty-seven-time Scotland international Nicol also feels United will fail in any pursuit of Kroos this summer.

Spanish publication Don Balon understand Los Blancos, who are 15 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, will stage a mass overhaul in the summer led by their president Florentino Perez.

But Nicol does not foresee the Germany international being among the casualties.

"He would enhance anyone," the ex-Notts County boss added. But I don't see it happening. Real Madrid right now they do need to make changes but I don't see it being in the middle of the park with Toni Kroos. I think Toni Kroos is cemented at Real Madrid right now."