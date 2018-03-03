Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not at "war" with his manager Jose Mourinho, the midfielder's agent Mino Raiola has revealed.

The France international was subbed off in the Red Devils' league defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. He struggled to impress against the north London club and was taken off the pitch by the former Chelsea manager in United's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Mourinho benched Pogba for the English club's first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Sevilla. However, an injury to Ander Herrera early in the game forced the Portuguese tactician to bring the midfielder on for the Spaniard.

This led to the speculation that there is growing friction between Pogba and his manager, according to the Daily Record. The United manager played down these suggestions and hit out at the "big lies" made about his relationship with the 24-year-old.

Despite this, rumours about Real Madrid's links started to surface. The Spanish capital club were interested in signing him before his £89m return to Old Trafford in 2016. However, Raiola has played down these reports and stressed his client is keen on winning silverware at United.

"I don't take anyone anywhere, I'm not a taxi or a plane," Raiola told Rai Sport, as quoted by Goal.com.

"Of course, if things weren't going well then I'd be ready to do my job, which is to find other solutions for the club and the player. There's no war with Mourinho though, Paul wants to win with Manchester United."

Meanwhile, former United star Paul Ince believes Pogba would have excelled under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola or Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"If you put the Frenchman into Manchester City's team, or even Tottenham's team, you'll see a better player," Ince told Paddy Power.

"I don't believe that the way Jose Mourinho has United playing is suited to him. Alexis Sanchez looks as though he's trying to do everything at once, there's no connection between the players.

"When you look at Spurs, there are players who work together so well, like [Harry] Kane, [Christian] Eriksen, [Mousa] Dembele and Son [Heung-min].

"They link up together – but it all feels disjointed in the Manchester United attack. They don't know how to play with each other."