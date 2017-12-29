Manchester United's attempt to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been rebuffed by the Italian giants despite the player seeming to have fallen out with the manager in recent weeks.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to add more creative talent to his squad and has identified the Juventus schemer as the perfect candidate to add more potency to the attack.

Dybala has been in sensational form for the Turin club since joining them from Palermo in 2015 and looks to be on course to make this season his best in terms of goals scored. The Argentine scored 23 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign, but has already registered 15 this campaign.

The Argentina international started the campaign in fine fashion with 10 goals in his first six league games, and was a regular in Massimiliano Allegri's side, but he has been dropped from the starting XI in the last two games.

There seems to be a fallout between the club hierarchy and the player, while the official line is that the player is not in good physical condition to be starting games. Reports suggested that the forward's agent Gustavo Dybala, who is also his brother, has made contact with interested clubs which include Real Madrid and United. And the Red Devils look to have tried to capitalise on the uncertainty by offering a player-plus-cash deal.

According to the Sun, the 20-time English champions offered £70m ($94.2m) plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sign Dybala, but their offer was immediately rejected by Juventus, who are said to be seeking full cash payment of £86m, which is similar to Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann's release clause.

United were on the trail of Griezmann last summer but failed to complete a move after the striker decided to remain with the Spanish capital club for at least one more season. Mourinho has now ended the Red Devils interest in the Frenchman and instead turned towards Dybala, who he feels represents better value owing to him being two years younger than the Atletico star.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, seems to have completely lost the manager's faith after some inconsistent performances this season. The former Borussia Dortmund was seen as a coup when he signed last summer, but he has failed to adapt to the Premier League and now looks to be edging closer to the exit doors at Old Trafford. Juventus, however, are not keen on taking on the player as part of the deal to potentially allowing Dybala to leave.