Manchester United have hit a stumbling block in their attempts to secure the services of Ivan Perisic with Inter Milan refusing to budge on their £48m (€55m) valuation of the player.

United are edging closer to agreeing a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata but Jose Mourinho is also keen to add Croatia international Perisic to his ranks as he attempts to rebuild an attack that relied almost solely on Zlatan Ibrahimovic last season.

ESPN report United have held talks with Inter over a move for the 28-year-old but are only willing to go as high as £35m (€40m) for the former Wolfsburg star. Inter however remain determined to bleed United dry and are sticking to their original asking price.

United are prepared to offer performance-related add ons, the report adds, but Inter will only settle for the full figure up front.

Perisic signed for Inter from Wolfsburg for just €16m in August 2015.

Already this summer United have abandoned their interest in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann to instead focus their efforts on bringing in a more traditional number nine to fill the void left by Ibrahimovic, who was released by the club this month.

Real youth product Morata is now widely expected to be brought into replace the Swede with latest reports in Spain suggesting it is only a matter of time before United seal a move for the La Roja international. This week, El Larguero reported that the deal with the player is already done and that the agreement between Real Madrid and United could be between €70m (£61.5m, $78.3m) and €80m.

Candena Ser now claim a deal will now be officially confirmed early next week, potentially Tuesday or Wednesday, with the Spain international to wed fiancée Alice Campello in Venice on Saturday.