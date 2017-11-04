Jose Mourinho has all but confirmed that Paul Pogba will not be available for Manchester United's game against Chelsea despite the midfielder being pictured arriving for training on Friday (3 November).

The midfielder has been sidelined since the beginning of September with a hamstring injury with the Portuguese manager yet to give a time frame for his return. He has returned to Carrington after spending time in the United States and is likely to be closing in on a return sooner rather than later.

Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte have been embroiled in a war of words leading up to the game and the former took another shot at the Italian coach by criticising him complaining about injuries. This comes after Conte had asked the United boss to respect his job after admitting that their relationship is strained.

Chelsea have been without N'Golo Kante and Victor Moses in recent weeks and have struggled for form having lost to Crystal Palace in the Premier League and suffering a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Roma in the Champions League.

United have been beset with injuries. Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick joined Pogba on the sidelines leaving Mourinho short in midfield. The Red Devils manager used the latter as an example suggesting that if there is one thing he does not "moan" about is injuries, but has threatened to do so owing to rival bosses doing it constantly leading up to games.

"I know that I moan about a lot of things but I don't with injuries," Mourinho said ahead of United's clash against Chelsea, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "Probably I should cry every week about our injuries."

"Any other manager would be speaking about Pogba every day, 'Oh I don't have Pogba, oh when (do) I have Pogba, oh all the Champions League group phase without Pogba, oh all the big matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs without Pogba'."

"I don't speak about Pogba one single time, it's only when you ask me about his situation," the Portuguese coach added.