Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has started light training after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in the Red Devils' 3-0 victory over FC Basel in the Champions League on 12 September.

Jose Mourinho has already described the France international as "long-term," while dismissing the speculation that he could be without the services of Pogba for the next three months. The Portuguese tactician also revealed he had "no idea" when the former Juventus man would be available for selection.

According to ESPN FC, Pogba has returned to light training and is still nowhere close to getting back on the pitch. He has missed United's last five matches in all competitions and is expected to miss the next seven matches, which include league ties against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

United travel to Anfield as they face Liverpool on 14 October after a two-week international break. France manager Didier Deschamps is not expecting Pogba to be fit for the next international break, which will start on 6 November.

The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager is also without another key midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The Belgium international suffered a knee injury, while on international duty. He is expected to be on the sidelines for the next "couple of weeks."

In Pogba and Fellaini's absence, Mourinho is likely to start summer signing Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in the heart of the midfielder against the Merseyside club. The United manager stressed that his side will not fret over the injuries, but expressed his unhappiness "with the process" that led to the ex-Everton star's injury against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"[Fellaini's injury] is not a blow it is no problem. We do not cry with injuries, we may cry with the process that leads to the injuries but we do not cry because of the injuries. We just trust the players that are going to play. It is not just international teams. We do not have just injuries in international teams," Mourinho told Sky Sports.