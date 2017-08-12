Luke Shaw's agent told IBTimes UK that Manchester United "love him" and the defender is not considering a move away from Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old last appeared in a United shirt against Swansea City in April and has been on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury. Along with Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo, Shaw has missed the Red Devils' pre-season fixtures, but the trio travelled with the squad to the United States.

Despite the injury setback, Shaw has been linked with a move away from United this summer. It was earlier reported that Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose, who is also on the sidelines with an injury, would replace Shaw at Old Trafford.

There were even rumours of a possible swap deal between United and Tottenham, which would allow Rose and the former Southampton star to move in opposite directions.

However, Shaw's representative Jonathan Barnett stressed that his client also loves United and backed the England international to be one of the best left-backs in the world.

"Luke Shaw is going to be one of the best left-backs in the world. Manchester United love him and Luke Shaw loves Manchester United," Barnett told IBTimes UK.

With Shaw, Rojo and Young out of action with injuries, Mourinho has the option of deploying Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind in the left-back position. The Portuguese tactician had earlier said he was hopeful that Shaw could be back in action in September.

"Shaw is the first one to recover, Marcos will be the last one and Ashley in between. So I would say Luke September, Young October, Marcos December, even January, but it's good to have them," Mourinho explained.

"It's good for them to be with us, to recover with the group and I have to say the group is really strong and really together and, for them, important to be with us than working in Manchester alone."