Manchester United are looking at the option of signing Torino star Andrea Belotti in the summer transfer window.

According to the Italian publication Tuttosport, the Red Devils have submitted a bid of €70m (£61.5m, $80.1m) for the 23-year-old and United's acquisition of scouting manager Javier Ribalta may have set the move in motion.

IBTimes UK earlier revealed that Ribalta would join United from Juventus after spending five years in Turin, with the Italian club also confirming the news.

The Spaniard is set to work in tandem with chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bouthas. Ribalta has advised United manager Jose Mourinho to go for Belotti which resulted in the Red Devils making an approach for the Italian international.

It is not the first time United have made contact with Torino for the attacker. Earlier, United used the help of Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes to negotiate on their behalf for Belotti. However, the deal did not take shape and Torino have once again rejected the English club's latest €70m offer for their player.

The Italian club's president Urbano Cairo has already confirmed the striker has a €100m (£87.9m, $114.4m) release clause in his contract for clubs outside Italy. The Torino chief will only allow Belotti to leave this summer if United match their asking price.

Belotti scored 26 goals and registered seven assists in Serie A last season. His goalscoring ability has seen him attract interest from the Premier League. Apart from United, their league rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are also believed to be interested in signing the player.

However, United, Chelsea and Arsenal are unwilling to pay Belotti's €100m release clause. Also, it is believed that Mourinho wants to try landing Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata to bolster United's strike force for the new season, with the Torino frontman considered as the second option for the Red Devils in that position.