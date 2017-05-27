Jose Mourinho admits he has "no idea" if Manchester United will be able to complete the high-profile signing of Antoine Griezmann this summer, while firmly reiterating that is now down to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to go out and secure the players he wants.

Persistent speculation linking Griezmann with a big-money move to Old Trafford ramped up this week when it was reported that the Atletico Madrid talisman featured alongside Everton's Romelu Lukaku, versatile Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier and former Red Devils centre-back Michael Keane on a four-man transfer shortlist handed to Woodward by Mourinho two months ago.

Griezmann previously claimed there was a "6 out of 10" chance of him moving to United and revealed that his future will be decided within the next fortnight. The highly-rated French forward, who some claim has already agreed personal terms, took to social media on Friday evening (26 May) to label such speculation as "unfounded".

He added: "I'm still Colchonero. My direction will be established after discussion with my sporting advisor.''

Having seen his side secure automatic qualification for the group stages of next season's Champions League courtesy of a comfortable 2-0 Europa League final victory over Ajax in midweek, Mourinho began a four-week break by attending Saturday's qualifying session at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix as a guest of Red Bull.

"I don't care about football for a month," he told Sky Sports from the paddock. "I'm really happy with our season, the trophies, to be back in Champions League but now I have a rest, to disconnect completely and enjoy my family and friends and other sports I like."

On the situation with Griezmann, he added: "I have no idea if Antoine Griezmann will come to United. Ask Ed Woodward. He knows since March who I want, what I want and how much I want. Now it is for him to work."

Griezmann has a €100m (£87.3m, $111.8m) release clause in his current Atletico contract and Los Rojiblancos president Enrique Cerezo recently expressed doubt that anyone would meet that asking price. He also insisted that there had been no approach from United thus far.

"There has been no approach from Manchester United and nobody has offered to pay the clause and I don't think anyone will," he said. "The situation is that Antoine Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid player and he has a contract until 2021. Never has he told me that he wants to leave.

"I am not surprised by his statements when every day of the last few months, journalists ask him the same question. I believe he feels a little annoyed to have to always respond with the same when everyone knows the situation."