Jose Mourinho has identified Torino striker Andrea Belotti as the man to lead Manchester United's attack for the next season.

The Italian international has been in fine form for the Serie A outfit, scoring 25 goals and registering five assists in 34 league appearances. His form has not gone unnoticed and The Independent reports the Red Devils are interested in securing his services.

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann remains Mourinho's priority target of the summer transfer window. United defeated Ajax 2-0 to clinch the Europa League and their success in Stockholm has seen them seal a berth in the next season's Champions League.

This has improved 20-time English champions' chances of signing the French international. He has €100m (£85m) release clause in his contract and the same report claims United are confident of bringing Griezmann to Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho is looking for another attacker and has set his sights on Belotti. The 23-year-old will play ahead of Griezmann as the duo will form a key partnership to lead United's attack next season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was used as the main striker by the Portuguese tactician in the 2016/17 season. However, the former Swedish international suffered knee ligament damage in April and is expected to spend the rest of the calendar year on the sidelines.

United will be without the services of the star striker and his injury setback has forced Mourinho to bring in a striker in the summer. Any move for Belotti will see United spend big as the striker has a release clause of €100m (£85m) for the clubs outside Italy.

Belotti is also wanted by Premier League winners Chelsea as their manager Antonio Conte is also interested in signing his compatriot, reports the Daily Mail. However, with Champions League football assured for next season, United are now believed to be ahead of the Blues in signing Torino star.