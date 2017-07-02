Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer over and above their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The Portuguese man sold the Belgian to Everton during his time at Chelsea and he wants to overcome his bad blood with the striker to build a potent strike force at Old Trafford.

The Sun reports that Lukaku is valued at a fee in the range of £100m ($132m), but that should not hinder the Red Devils, who are willing to come up with the amount in order to complete a deal for the 24-year-old. The striker scored 26 goals in all competitions for Everton last season and will be an able replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while playing alongside or interchanging with Morata in the front of the line.

They will face competition from Chelsea for his signature, with Antonio Conte keen to replace Diego Costa with a proven name, given that Diego Costa is all set to leave this summer. The Spanish international had had an altercation with Conte and has publicly voiced that the Blues manager does not want him at the club anymore.

On the Morata front, United are closing in on completing a deal for the striker, with Real unwilling to go below their valuation of £80m ($105m) which has stalled negotiations at the moment. Morata was the second highest goalscorer in all competitions for Real last season with 20 but with the World Cup approaching next year, the former Juventus man is ready to make a move to England for more time on the pitch.

Mourinho is reportedly frustrated with the lack of transfer activity over the last few days as he wanted the entire squad to be available for pre-season training next week. United have only completed the signing of Victor Lindelof so far in the window but are linked with a multitude of names, including Nemanja Matic from Chelsea and Fabinho from Monaco.

Mourinho has made signing a defensive midfielder his prime target for the summer as it will allow Paul Pogba to reach his potential and play with more freedom. Meanwhile, Inter Milan are also making it difficult for United to sign Ivan Perisic and have already rejected a sizeable bid from the Red Devils.