Jose Mourinho is fuming at Manchester United's lack of transfer activity following their acquisition of Victor Lindelof from Benfica earlier in June. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of targets but none of them have been completed , leading to an outcry among fans and frustration from Mourinho, who has been promised a major transfer splash this summer.

The Sun reports that the former Chelsea manager wants to get the deals over the line ahead of their pre-season tour of North America but there has been no progress in the negotiations so far. The Red Devils are close on the heels of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Blues midfielder Nemanja Matic but are dragging their feet at the moment with United unwilling to meet Real's valuation of Morata.

Real are willing to sell Morata for a fee in the range of £80m ($102m) and will not reduce their their asking price as they know that United are ready to come up with the amount to complete a move for their priority target. The report states that Morata took time out from his honeymoon this week to open discussions with Real, but United want him to make a public statement of his desire to move to Old Trafford.

Morata was the second highest goalscorer in all competitions for Real last season but with the World Cup approaching next year, the former Juventus man is ready to make a move to England for more time on the pitch.

Matic has emerged as a priority signing for Mourinho, having signed him at Stamford Bridge in 2014, and would like to reunite with the Serbian to bolster United's midfield. Mourinho has identified the need to strengthen the defensive midfield position and Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier had earlier emerged as the main target.

It is believed that signing a defensive minded midfielder will allow Paul Pogba to reach his potential and play with more freedom.Meanwhile, Inter Milan are also making it difficult for United to sign Ivan Perisic and have already rejected a sizeable bid from the Red Devils.