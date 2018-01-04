Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has stressed he will not leave Lazio in the January transfer window and is ready to help his side qualify for the next season's Champions League.

The Biancocelesti are currently fifth in the Serie A table with 37 points after 18 games. They trail fourth place AS Roma by two points and third place Inter Milan by four points. The latter has played one game more than the other two clubs.

Milinkovic-Savic's form has seen him attract interest from top clubs across Europe. However, it was Jose Mourinho's side who were ready to make an approach for his services in the mid-season transfer market.

United even sent scouts to watch the Serbian international in action. PSG are also in the race for his signature and are ready to challenge the Red Devils in signing the Lazio star. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reported the French side were ready to make a shock bid of €170m (£151.3m, $204.8m) for the 22-year-old.

The midfielder said he is "happy" with his current employers and is "not thinking about leaving Lazio."

"I am focused only on Lazio. This season, Serie A has improved significantly, as you can see by the fact all the clubs are still in the Champions League or Europa League," Milinkovic-Savic told Serbian newspaper Novosti, as quoted by the Independent.

"As a club, we have a clear goal of a top four position, because that gives qualification to the Champions League from next season. That is a really big challenge.

"I am not thinking about leaving Lazio, because I am currently very happy in Rome. It means a lot to have Vanja close to me. We support and strive to motivate each other. We play in one of the strongest leagues in Europe and we're proud for each other."

Mourinho could tell United to make another approach in signing him after the end of the season. The Portuguese tactician has already stated that the 20-time champions of England could bring in two new midfielders to bolster the squad next season.

"If, next summer, we are going to sign a midfield player, it's to replace Michael Carrick and Michael is a phenomenal player that, this season, he couldn't give us anything at all," Mourinho told United's official website.

"He's in the end of his career so if, next summer, we buy a midfield player, it's not to improve our squad - it's to replace Michael Carrick. So, to improve our squad in the midfield, we would need to buy two."