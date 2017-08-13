Manchester United have reportedly reopened talks with Inter Milan for the signing of Ivan Perisic and are ready to meet their £48m ($62m) valuation of the player, having had two earlier bids rejected by the Serie A club.

The 28-year-old would be United's fourth signing of the summer and is likely to end a successful transfer window for manager Jose Mourinho, who has overseen the arrivals of Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford.

The Mirror reports that the Red Devils have reopened talks with the winger's agent Fali Ramadani despite declarations from Inter coach Luciano Spalletti that the forward was not for sale. The manager had stressed that talk of Perisic leaving "is now finished", seemingly drawing an end to any hope United had of landing the Croatian.

"The talk about Perisic is now finished," Spalletti told Premium Sport, as quoted by Football Italia. "The more days that pass, the more difficult it becomes for us to find a replacement of his calibre. I'll strongly oppose his sale."

Mourinho had publicly criticised United's failure to sign players earlier this summer, regularly putting pressure on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward who is tasked with leading United's negotiations in the transfer market.

The Portuguese manager wants at least four signings in this window, with an attack-minded wide player on top of his agenda list after the signing of defensive midfielder Matic.

"I'll be happier if they give me four of four, but they did a great effort," Mourinho was quoted as saying by United's official website.

Perisic created more clear-cut goal-scoring chances than any other player in Serie A last season and contributed with 11 goals and as many assists in 36 league games. His addition would greatly improve the Red Devil's attack and complement striker Lukaku perfectly, who thrives on crosses into the box.

With a deal for the winger now on the horizon, the Portuguese will be happy going into the first game of the season against West Ham United on Sunday (August 13), coming on the back of a Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid earlier in the week.