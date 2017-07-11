Manchester United are not interested in a loan move for Anthony Martial but are instead ready to sanction a permanent transfer for the France international.

The 21-year-old forward, who joined the Red Devils from AS Monaco in 2015 during Louis van Gaal's managerial reign, has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho.

The French forward's appearances in the playing eleven are set to be further jeopardised following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Everton, who is certain to be the manager's first choice in the number nine role.

Marcus Rashford is also ahead of Martial in the pecking order and will be the Portuguese manager's second option in the number nine role or probably even as a right-sided attacker – a position the Frenchman has been accustomed to since his arrival.

The former Monaco forward is keen to remain at Old Trafford but the lack of regular game time during a World Cup year could see him look elsewhere.

According to the Mirror, AS Roma are keen to take him to the Serie A to fill the void left by the departure of Mohamed Salah, who joined Liverpool earlier in the summer.

The Italian club, however, are looking at a season-long loan, which United are not keen on as they are looking for a permanent solution.

The 20-time English champions are said to be willing to allow Martial to leave this summer but will need interested clubs to meet their £30m ($38.7m) valuation in order to complete the deal.

The report claims that Roma, who are now flush with the cash they received from Liverpool, could return with an offer to match the Red Devils' valuation and take the Frenchman to the Stadio Olimpico.

Martial is currently on the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States and any move is likely to be completed after the team returns back to England.

United have also been linked with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and his potential arrival is likely to end the France international's Old Trafford career.