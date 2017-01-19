Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva as a summer transfer target, according to reports.

The Sun newspaper says Mourinho has earmarked Silva, 22, as a playmaker who could provide ammunition for his attack, but United are likely to face competition for his signing from Real Madrid.

The paper says the Red Devils will have to fork out a £70m ($86m) transfer fee to persuade Monaco to sell the player.

Silva joined Monaco from Portuguese giants Benfica on loan in 2014 before making the move permanent a year later in a £14m deal.

He has made 19 league appearances for Monaco this season, scoring four goals, and is contracted to the Ligue 1 leaders until 2020.

The 22-year-old has 10 international caps for Portugal but missed his country's victorious Euro 2016 campaign due to a thigh injury.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is reported to be Mourinho's number one summer transfer target, as the Portuguese coach looks to turn United into a force to be reckoned with in Europe.

The Sun claims Griezmann's representatives have been holding talks with United for "several" months and that the France international is "extremely keen" on the move.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone admitted this week that Griezmann could leave the club in the summer.

"I don't tie anyone down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club," he was reported as saying.

"He is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has gotten back on the scoresheet and his form is good. It is normal that the best teams in the world want him.

"I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him."

Mourinho has trimmed the size of his squad in the January transfer window by selling Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay – to Everton and French club Lyon, respectively.