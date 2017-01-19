Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has suffered a setback due to his hamstring tendon injury and failed to make the squad travelling to Plymouth for their FA Cup replay. The Serbian midfielder reported to training last week, but failed to make the squad after missing close to two months of action due to the injury.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the midfielder missed a number of training sessions returning from injury and was not deemed fit to play a part in the Cup tie which the Reds won 1-0 owing to a strike by Lucas Leiva. He signed from Red Star Belgrade last January and was inducted into the team before the start of the current season.

However, he has been restricted to only two starts thus far and the current situation will be assessed with a timeline given on his return. The news will come as a major setback for Jurgen Klopp, whose side is participating in two Cups alongside the league and will need all hands on deck if he has to last the distance in the race.

Meanwhile, Klopp has revealed that he is pleased with Lucas' goal, which led them into the fourth round of the FA Cup. The midfielder was going through a goal drought and the manager is pleased with him to break the shackles and get back into the scoreboard.

"After each last training [session] before the game, we finish with old v young. Lucas is the top scorer of all – so I'm really surprised that he didn't score for that long. But now he is back on track. [He is] a great personality, a good player, a really wonderful guy. I'm pretty sure he could be a good friend for the rest of your life, when he is not a player. You have to line [him] up and sometimes not – it's not his hobby to accept things like this, but he's OK. And he is really important for us," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.