Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as a summer transfer target for Manchester United.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has made signing a No 9 as a priority after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury setback. They are set to go head-to-head with Paris Saint-Germain in signing the €70m-rated (£61m, $78.4m) forward.

The 20-time English champions were keen on signing Ateltico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. However, United cooled their interest in the French international after he decided to continue at the Spanish capital club following the Court of Arbitration of Sport upholding an appeal against the transfer ban.

United have moved on from Griezmann and their priority is now in signing a new No 9. Aubameyang has emerged as a target for the Old Trafford club as Mourinho looks to strengthen his side's strike force for the next season.

It was earlier reported that PSG had agreed a deal with Dortmund for the Gabon international. However, the Ligue 1 giants are yet to agree personal terms with the player.

The Mirror report claims the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has personally spoken to Aubameyang. United have already tabled a five-year contract and it is now down to the 27-year-old to decide his future.

United could hijack PSG's move in signing Aubameyang in the summer transfer window. The player himself admitted in January that a move to France would not be his first option. However, he confirmed a move to the Premier League could allow him to take the next step.

"If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in the summer. But we must see the proposals and if I'm going to play," Aubameyang told Radio RMC.

"There is more to life than Real Madrid but they remain the dream of mine. I have an important choice to make. Many people would like to see me in the English Premier League. It's not necessarily the championship that attracts me the most, but it could permit me to take the next step.

"I like La Liga a lot. Paris is also an attraction. France would not be my first option, but it's unimaginable. French is of course my first language."

Aubameyang finished the 2016/17 Bundesliga season as a top scorer with 31 goals. He finished the season with 40 goals across all competitions, which included seven goals in the Champions League and one in the 2-1 victory over Frankfurt in the German Cup final.