Jose Mourinho will ring in the changes when his Manchester United side take on Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup fourth round clash on Sunday (29 January).

The United boss fielded a strong starting XI against Hull City on Thursday as his side booked their place in the EFL Cup final despite suffering a 2-1 loss to Marco Silva's side on the night. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Antonio Valencia were the only notable first-team players absent from the side selected by Mourinho, with Anthony Martial also left out of the match day squad for the second game in a row.

Despite starting with their favoured midfield three of Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line, United laboured at the KCOM Stadium. With their next match just two days away, changes are likely for the visit of Championship side Wigan, with Mourinho hinting some fringe players will be brought into the side.

"It's another difficult game against Wigan," he told United's official website. "They didn't play, they are fresh, preparing and will be ready with special motivation for Warren [Joyce] and his players. Now we go home, it'll take three hours to arrive, and have to prepare again. We will change some players and give some opportunities, some fresh legs to the team and, hopefully, we can do it."

Following Ivory Coast's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations, Eric Bailly has returned to Manchester and could feature against the Latics on Sunday. Defender Axel Tuanzebe, 19, might also have a chance of being involved after Mourinho revealed the Under-23 captain is close to being involved with the first-team.

Martial will also be hoping to return to the team after his recent exile, while Luke Shaw will be also be in line to make his first appearance since November, having returned to the substitute's bench on Thursday against Hull.