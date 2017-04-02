Manchester United are considering a move to re-sign defender Michael Keane in the summer transfer window.

The recently capped England international has been in fine form for Burnley and has developed into one of the highly rated defenders in the Premier League. According to the Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho is looking at the option of bringing the club's former player back to Old Trafford.

Keane came up through the ranks of the Red Devils' youth system before making his first team debut in the League Cup clash against Newcastle United in September 2012. The centre-back spent time away on loan and even Louis van Gaal did not include him in his plans as he allowed him to join Burnley on loan in the summer of 2014.

The Clarets made Keane's move permanent in January 2015, signing a three-and-a-half year deal. He will have one year left on his contract after the end of the season and Burnley are looking at a fee of £25m ($31.4m) to part ways with their star player.

Any move from United will see them get a discount after they inserted a 25% sell-on clause when they offloaded him. Mourinho criticised Van Gaal's transfer decisions and admitted that he would not have allowed a few of the former players to leave the club.

Keane has been a starter for Burnley and has impressed with his display under Dyche's guidance. His form has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs as the Daily Mail claims Everton are leading the race for his signature.

Ronald Koeman is an admirer of the central defender and is interested in taking the 24-year-old to Goodison Park. Everton's arch-rivals Liverpool and Chelsea have also maintained their interest in signing Burnley star.

According to The Sun, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joined the race for Keane's signature. The Catalan manager is looking to bolster his side's defence and has identified the ex-United man and Bayer Leverkusen full-back Benjamin Henrichs as his summer targets.

Mourinho helped United in re-signing Paul Pogba from Juventus after the France international returned to Old Trafford on a world-record transfer fee. The Portuguese tactician will be hoping to beat competition from the league rivals in bringing Keane back to the club in the summer.