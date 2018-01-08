Sheffield United will seek to sign Manchester United striker James Wilson on loan during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Wilson, once regarded as one of the brightest young striker prospects to emerge from the academy in recent years, has seen his career stall after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury during a loan spell with Derby County 16 months ago.

Several clubs expressed their interest in Wilson as he neared the end of his recovery during the summer but United decided to keep him at the club so he could complete his rehabilitation and return to full fitness under their watchful eye.

Having featured regularly for Ricky Sbragia's Under-23 side this term, Wilson is fit and playing again. But while he was a surprise inclusion in United's Champions League squad list back in September, he remains well behind in the striker pecking order at Old Trafford and recently told of his desire to find a new loan move in the New Year.

"The staff all came to an agreement that I would stay until January to build on what I've already worked for," Wilson told the club's official website in October.

"So I think it's certainly a possibility. We'll just have to talk and have a few conversations with the manager and certain people around here. I'm not ruling it out but we'll come to an agreement over what needs to be done."

Reading, managed by former United defender Jaap Stam, have already been credited with interest, but the Daily Mail now report Sheffield United are keen to bring him to Bramall Lane. With Blades boss Chris Wilder keen to strengthen his attacking options this month, the report claims the club are now making enquiries into Wilson's availability.

Having fully recovered from his long-term injury and with first-team opportunities at Old Trafford unlikely any time soon, Wilson is likely to welcome the chance to find first-team opportunities elsewhere.