Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to rule out a switch to Serie A club Napoli in the summer.

The 35-year-old, whose United contract expires at the end of the season, said he was "happy" at Old Trafford but that he was yet to make a decision on his future.

Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola said last month that the Swedish striker has "always been in love with the city of Naples" and intimated earlier that his client wanted to end his career there.

"You never know [about the future], but I'm happy here," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by ESPN when asked about his interest in playing for Napoli. "Let's just wait and see what happens."

United are understood to want to extend Ibrahimovic's contract by 12 months after his excellent first season in English football.

The 35-year-old has scored 15 goals in 25 league appearances for the Red Devils this season. He netted both goals in United's 2-1 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup on 26 February.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker also spoke of his time at AC Milan and said it was important for him to feel happy and wanted at a club.

"My family was very happy in Milan," he said. "I spoke with [general manager Adriano] Galliani and [president Silvio] Berlusconi and they had convinced me to join them with great desire and motivation.

"We had a great side. When we won the title, I remember Galliani coming into the dressing room with an Inter shirt in his hands and he ripped off the badge for the titleholders and told us: 'This is yours now.'

"I didn't want to leave Milan. When you're happy, you're just happy. I just wanted to be playing and I still had in my mind what had happened at Barcelona, where I hadn't been comfortable."

LA Galaxy have also been linked with a move for Ibrahimovic, with the MLS outfit's former general manager Alexi Lalas claiming that the two parties have already held talks over a potential summer transfer.