Zlatan Ibrahimovic is aiming to make his long awaited Manchester United comeback for the Premier League trip to Arsenal on 2 December. The 36-year-old has not played since suffering a knee ligament injury against Feyenoord in April but having re-signed with Jose Mourinho's side is closing in on his comeback.

And according to The Mirror the former Sweden captain has identified the trip to The Emirates Stadium before Christmas as the date for his return. Ibrahimovic has been working at United's Carrington training ground where he has astounded the club's medical officials with the progress he has made in his recovery.

Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals as United won the Europa League and the English Football League Cup on their way to qualifying for the Champions League, has documented his recovery since undergoing surgery on social media and insists he will return better than ever.

United manager Jose Mourinho has warned Ibrahimovic pushing himself too far in an effort to return to competitive action, and predicts the ex-Juventus and Barcelona hitman will be fit again in the New Year. The two-time Champions League winner says Ibrahimovic "must be patient".

Surgeon Freddie Fu Ho-keung has also heeded caution over his return and wants Ibrahimovic to take extra time to ensure he does not suffer a setback in his recovery. "He is very strong but soccer is still a combative sport," he said. "As a doctor, of course I want to see him return as slow as possible, only when he is fully fit for the game. There have been many cases of a player returning prematurely with bad consequences."

Should Ibrahimovic return for the start of December it would come at the beginning of a period when United play eight times in the space of four weeks, a spell which also includes games against Manchester City and CSKA Moscow in the Champions League. He will supplement an attack which have already plundered 33 goals in their 11 games this season with summer signing Romelu Lukaku notching up 11 since joining from Everton.