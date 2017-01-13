Manchester United are struggling to attract buyers for out-of-favour winger Memphis Depay, who is valued by the club at £15m ($18.3m), according to reports.

ESPN reports that French club Lyon are the only club currently attempting to sign Depay on a permanent basis, although several clubs have expressed an interest in taking the Netherlands international on loan.

Sources at United told ESPN that Lyon's bid for the player fell short of the Red Devils' asking price of £15m.

Depay was signed by previous United manager Louis van Gaal for £25m in June 2015, and has made 52 appearances for the club, scoring seven times.

He has barely featured in the starting XI under Jose Mourinho this season, making just four substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Mourinho confirmed last week that Depay had asked to leave the club in order to play more first-team football.

"I was informed by the club that there is a chance Memphis could leave. From a human point of view, I cannot stop him from leaving when he is not playing under me," he was reported as saying by ESPN.

"If he is staying, I would be more than happy because he is a fantastic guy and a very good player. I feel so sorry that I am not giving him opportunities to play. A player of his age needs to be playing matches.

"If he stays with me, for sure, he will play some games because we have so many matches. If he leaves, we wish him all the best for the future because he is a fantastic kid."

United are understood to be unwilling to sanction any more loan deals after goalkeeper Sam Johnstone joined Aston Villa until the end of the season earlier this month.

That leaves a permanent transfer as Depay's only route out of Old Trafford.

Everton retained an interest in Depay, but Toffees manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly turned his attention elsewhere amid doubts over the 22-year-old's ability to succeed in the Premier League.