Manchester United have held talks with representatives of Napoli midfielder Jorginho over a potential transfer, according to reports.

Manchester Evening News reports members of Jorginho's entourage have met with senior United officials to discuss a move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are interested in signing the Italy international as a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick, while they are also keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund pair Julian Weigl and Christian Pulisic and Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal.

Jorginho, 26, has started 18 Serie A games for Napoli this season, scoring two goals. He is contracted to the Italian league leaders until the summer of 2020.

Carrick has not made a single appearance in the Premier League this season after undergoing a cardiac ablation last year to correct an irregular heart rhythm.

The 36-year-old played the full 90 minutes of United's 4-0 win over Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on 26 January.

There are also question marks over the future of Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has turned down a contract offer from the club.

United completed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal earlier this month, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction in a straight swap deal.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has indicated that the club will not be making further additions to the squad in the January window and ruled out a bid for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

"No, I don't speak about players," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Goal.com when questioned about his interest in Seri.

"[Axel] Tuanzebe goes on loan, nobody is leaving, nobody is coming. Our transfer market in the summer will be short."

United are in second place in the Premier League – 12 points behind leaders Manchester City – while they face Spanish side Sevilla in the Champions League round of 16 next month.