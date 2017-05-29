Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi says his future at Parc des Princes is undecided after revealing the Ligue 1 side are "open to everything" when it comes to him.

The 30-year-old's current deal with his employers runs down at the end of the next season. The French international confirmed that PSG have made a "proposition," but he gave no assurances that he will stay at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

"I don't know yet. I am feeling good in Paris. It's hard as you don't know the real position of the club," Matuidi explained, as quoted by The Sun.

"PSG made a proposition to me. They are open to everything when it comes to me. There is no decision taken so far. Honestly, I don't want to lie, I don't know yet. I am feeling good in Paris.

"Even if in the future I should leave, Paris stays the club of my heart. And it would always be like that."

The same report from the Sun also claims that PSG offered him a new deal last August. However, Matuidi decided against taking the option of extending his contract as he was forced to take a pay cut.

Matuidi has been a regular in PSG's midfield this season, featuring in 34 league games that include 26 starts. He has been attracting interest from England and Spain and according to Le Parisien via Sky Sports, Manchester United are the front runners for his signature.

It is believed that PSG are willing to part ways with their midfield for a fee around €10m (£8.3m) to £15m (£12m). Jose Mourinho would be interested in bringing the Frenchman to Old Trafford in the summer.

United currently have the services of Matuidi's compatriot Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick as the first choice midfielders in the squad. Carrick will continue at Old Trafford for one more season after he signed a new one-year deal. The addition of PSG midfielder to the Red Devils squad will only strengthen their midfield for the next season.