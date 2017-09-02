Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal with Ajax to sign young striker Kasper Dolberg in January next year.

The Denmark international had attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe after an impressive campaign with the Eredivisie side. Dolberg scored 23 goals in all competitions for Ajax, which saw him crowned the Dutch footballer of the year.

The 19-year-old striker had indicated earlier that he expected to remain with the Dutch giants for the upcoming campaign, but according to Italian publication Todo Mercado Web, Dortmund have agreed a deal that will take him to the Westfalenstadion in the New Year.

The Bundesliga outfit have beaten off competition from a number of clubs in Europe to land the promising young striker. They lost Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona earlier in the month and have supplemented his loss with two young players, the other being Jadon Sancho, who joined from Manchester City and took the Camp Nou bound player's number seven shirt.

According to the Sun, Manchester United were among the clubs interested in signing the Danish forward with Jose Mourinho having him scouted on a number of occasions last season.

Dolberg starred for Ajax as they made the final of the Europa League, which they eventually lost 2-0 to the Red Devils. He played 62 minutes of the game but failed to add to the six goals he had scored leading up to the summit clash.

The Dane was linked with a move to the Premier League in May earlier this year, but admitted at the time that a move to United or Manchester City will be 'too big a step' at this moment in his career where his main intention is to play on a regular basis.