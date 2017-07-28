Anderlecht's director of football Herman Van Holsbeeck is keen to see Manchester United target Leander Dendoncker stay at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium for another season in order "to work together for a transfer" in 12 months.

Dendoncker, 22, impressed in Anderlecht's engine room last season as they secured the Jupiler league title and went deep in the Europa League. The young Belgian gained a heap of admirers through his performances, with reports suggesting that United are set to scout him during the start of the new season.

Anderlecht have already lost one prized midfield starlet this summer in the form of Youri Tielemans, who joined Monaco for €25m (£21.63m, $29.3m), and would be loath to lose another promising youngster in the same summer.

Van Holsbeeck reiterated the club's desire to hold on to Dendoncker, who he believes may have already departed if not for their involvement in the Champions League. But, as ever, money talks in football, and the Anderlecht chief admits that an offer between €25-€35million from Manchester United or indeed any interested party would represent a 'problem' for the Purple and Whites.

"We want to cherish him, but if a club is willing to pay between €25 and €35million, we have a problem," Van Holsbeeck told Het Belang van Limburg, translated by Sport Witness.

"Against Manchester United, he has shown twice that he has the potential to play at a top European club. We are lucky that the Champions League will not start until September, otherwise we'd have certainly lost him. We would like to see Leander here another year, to work together for a transfer next summer. Just as we did with Tielemans."

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to see two new midfielders arrive at Old Trafford. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is seeking a new additions to the Red Devils engine room, with Nemanja Matic and Eric Dier among those linked. A new creative attacker is also on Mourinho's agenda, with a deal for Inter Milan playmaker Ivan Perisic in the works but far from completion.